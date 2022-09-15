More than a year's worth of work on the busy City Road is now complete after a $13.5 million upgrade of two key intersections.
Improvements at the junctions at Kahibah Road, Highfields and Northcott Drive, Adamstown Heights have been finalised to ease the journey for the 6,000 drivers per hour who use the road, which also known as the Pacific Highway.
The works involved extending right turn lanes, building new left turn lanes on City Road, adding an extra right turn lane out of Kahibah Road and widening sections of the road to improve traffic flows.
The Northcott Drive intersection includes new safety barriers, improved drainage, repaired walls, upgraded electrical components and relocated services.
The works began in August 2021 and were funded through the Hunter Pinch Points Program, which targets roads where drivers experience delays.
"The completion of these major intersection upgrades has increased the traffic flow capacity and improved safety," Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said.
Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway said the government would now complete work on a new crossing connected to a new ramp and existing footpath across Northcott Drive, and improvements to the existing City Road pedestrian crossing.
"This work has improved safety at this location, and supported 75 jobs during the construction period," Mr Farraway said.
"We thank residents, business and road users for their patience and support during this work."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
