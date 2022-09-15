It's hard to miss if you've passed by Foreshore Park recently and set to host a much-anticipated international art event from next week.
Work is well underway on the 2,300-square-metre Grand Pavilion set to host the world-renowned Van Gogh Alive from next Thursday.
It will be the first time the event has been staged in regional Australia and offers a chance to experience the Dutch impressionist artist's work in a vibrant symphony of light, colour and fragrance, set to an evocative classical soundtrack.
The Grand Pavilion takes about 30 days to put together before opening.
Construction of the building itself is a two week project, while the second fortnight is dedicated to building the experience spaces inside such as the lights for The Starry Night room, the thousands of sunflowers and turning Van Gogh's famous Café Terrace at night into a 3D café attendees can actually dine in.
More than 100 people have been called upon to help with the set up and event, including site crew, ushers, merchandise sellers and baristas.
While the event is staged across the world, local suppliers have been sourced to run the restaurant/cafe, as well as cleaning and security.
The event is being held as part of City of Newcastle's New Annual Festival and runs from September 22 until October 23.
Tickets are still available for most sessions, but some on the opening weekend have sold out or are selling fast.
For tickets and information, visit vangoghalive.com.au.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.