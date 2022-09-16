Newcastle Herald
James Rogers takes first place at Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
September 16 2022 - 3:30am
Turning Light by sculptor James Rogers, won first prize at the 2022 festival.

James Rogers and his sculpture Turning Light has won first prize in the Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival.

