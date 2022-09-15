Port Stephens oyster growers will have a number of fees and charges waived after a devastating few years for the industry.
Relentless rain brought by back to back La Nina weather events has reduced water quality and wreaked havoc on local oyster farmers, while an ongoing outbreak of the deadly QX disease has further crippled producers and wiped out the region's stock of Sydney rock oysters.
Fee waivers include fisheries and aquaculture permit holder fees, Food Authority Shellfish Program annual fees and Crown Lands annual rental fees.
The waivers will apply to all oyster and mussel aquaculture permit holders in NSW.
It comes after XL Oysters managing director and NSW Farmers Port Stephens oyster branch chairman Matt Burgoyne said in June the industry was only 12-18 months away from collapse if it didn't get the necessary support to restock its farms.
Farmers have called for disease-resistant oysters to help replenish their stock.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders has travelled to Port Stephens several times to hear from local farmers about their experiences.
"I have met with aquaculture industry groups across NSW who have expressed the need for ongoing government support after three years of hardship," Mr Saunders said.
"The NSW aquaculture industry, particularly in the Port Stephens region, has faced serious challenges in recent years, and the cumulative impacts of adverse weather events and harvest area closures have significantly impacted business operations.
"On top of these weather events, the Port Stephens oyster industry has also been dealt a huge blow with a widespread outbreak of QX disease, which has been devastating for the local area."
Mr Saunders said more than $2.5 million had been provided to the Port Stephens region to help oyster growers get back on their feet, "because we know how critical a role they play in the region's economy and tourism industry".
"We are also working on additional support packages, which will be announced shortly," he said.
The waivers will be reflected in growers' DPI Fisheries annual accounts, and the Department of Primary Industries will work with the Food Authority and Crown Lands to manage the arrangement across those agencies.
