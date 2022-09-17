Coach Paul DeVitis does not expect to finalise a starting side for Newcastle Olympic's do-or-die semi-final with Charlestown at John Street Oval on Sunday until after the warm-up.
Fourth-placed Olympic and third-placed Azzurri will battle in the NPLW Northern NSW minor semi-final while premiers Warners Bay go head to head with second-placed Broadmeadow in the major match.
Both games will be played side-by-side simultaneously at the Warners Bay venue.
The major semi-final winner will book direct passage to the October 2 grand final while the loser will get a second chance to make the title showdown against the victor of the minor semi-final.
It will be season over for the minor semi-final loser.
Olympic have lost defenders Alesha Clifford (ankle) and Zoe Burnely (knee) to injury. Goalkeeper Natalie Wiseman (thumb) and midfielder Laura Hall (quadriceps) are in doubt while winger Georgia Amess could not complete training on Thursday night.
Wiseman, Hall and Amess will be given until the eleventh hour to prove their fitness in a scenario DeVitis described as "not ideal".
"Nat is a minimal chance," DeVitis said. "She hasn't trained all week but I will give her until the warm-up on Sunday and I will decide who plays after that."
Azzurri have won all three exchanges with Olympic this season, including a 4-1 victory on September 8.
"They were up 3-0 at half-time so a lot of the focus this week has been about defence," DeVitis said.
"You don't want to have to score three or four goals in a finals game, so it's about making sure we're organised at the back a little bit better than we have been lately and ensuring that we make minimal mistakes in regards to clearances.
"They don't give you much time on the ball and they win a lot of first and second ball. But we have seen when we can match them on that, we can control the play a bit more."
Azzurri look set to be without winger Jess Gentle, who scored a hat-trick against Olympic last outing but is in the Knights squad for their NRLW clash with St George on Sunday, as well as versatile Ash Gavin and striker Courtney Anderson through unavailability.
Magic coach Jake Curley remains confident despite Broadmeadow's 5-0 loss to Warners Bay in round 18.
Broadmeadow were 3-2 winners in the first exchange and the Panthers ground out a 1-0 victory in the second before the five-goal rout on August 7.
"In two years we've had two bad games and one was against Warners Bay," Curley said. "I'm always confident with our group and for us it's about playing to our strengths with the players we have available. I think we've just got to play in certain parts of the field.
"Obviously their midfield is quite good and Tara [Andrews] and AJ [Adriana Konjarski] are doing well, so we've just got to try to play in the opposite end. Our midfielders have to work together to try to prevent them from going forward. That's probably the key to it and then it's about scoring goals."
Midfielder Nadja Squires remained sidelined with an ankle injury in the only out for Magic.
The Panthers have no shortage of attacking threats with Konjarski (38), Andrews (24), Cassidy Davis (23), Elodie Dagg (17) and Lauren Allan (15) combining for the bulk of their 122 goals in 21 games. The Bay have not lost a match since going down 4-2 to Olympic on May 28.
Both games kick off at 5.15pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
