Freedman family affair to finish off Newcastle spring carnival

The Freedman family will wind up the Newcastle Jockey Club's two-day spring carnival with two outstanding chances in the final races on Saturday.
It's Ladies Day at Newcastle, with huge numbers in the program of eight races.
Michael Freedman will saddle up promising Prize Draw in the benchmark 64 handicap over 1500m. The Dundeel mare has raced four times for one win, which was on this track on August 20. She came from midfield in the 1400m maiden to win by three lengths.
Last start at Wyong on August 28 Prize Draw had no luck when trapped three wide with no cover, yet she finished only three lengths from the winner.
Freedman will apply the blinkers for the first time on Saturday, and from barrier one she should have a cosy run off the speed.
Freedman's brother, Richard, and his training partner son, William, will be represented by smart mare Eye Pea Oh in the final event, a benchmark 64 Handicap over 1250m. The four-year-old has won three of seven starts and bolted in first up at Gosford on August 26. All her wins have been on soft tracks, and she has a good barrier.
Chris Waller-trained Irish import Galifianakis is set to break through for his first win in the opening event, a benchmark 64 handicap over 2300m. Five of his six starts have been at Newcastle, where he is yet to finish out of a place. The gelding loves a wet track and has been placed over 2300m.
Regally-bred I Am Invincible mare Californiasilencer will be chasing her first win in the maiden plate (1200m). Trained by the Snowdens, the mare has been placed in four of seven starts, including two Newcastle placings. She has had two recent trials and has a soft draw. She is an on-pacer with the best form in the race.
Ellenmac, from the Matthew Smith stable, will be hard to beat in the Ladies Day Cup (1400m). The mare's two wins were both at Newcastle this year. She hasn't raced since finishing midfield in the group 1 Vinery Stakes in March.
