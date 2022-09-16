Success, for a multitude of reasons, can be one of the most difficult things to sustain in sport.
However, over the last two decades Newcastle hockey club Norths have managed to find a way to stay on top of the game.
The Blues have missed just one grand final since the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League (HCPHL) kicked off in 2002, making Saturday's appearance their 12th straight.
Long-time coach Dave Willott says striking "that blend" in a squad is key to any given campaign.
MORE IN SPORT:
"I think a lot of it comes down to, over the years, being able to maintain that core group and introducing younger players along the way," Willott told the Newcastle Herald.
"Norths juniors might get a taste throughout the year and mix with that core group. Then when that core group moves on the younger guys are more experienced and able to take their place. That's been the progression for us."
The likes of Willott's son Jordan, Theo Gruschka and Shaun Frazer are the most experienced campaigners in the current Norths team.
Blues' top goal scorer Rory Walker has risen through the ranks while club junior Ryan Woolnough will now get his first start in a decider.
Matt Wark and Sam Liles are among the new additions from elsewhere in recent seasons.
This year they have all combined to help Norths claim a minor premiership, followed by booking a spot in the 2022 decider one week early.
But to clinch their first major crown since 2016, the Blues must overcome Central Coast rivals Gosford who are shooting for a fifth consecutive gong.
Norths and the Magpies have faced off in every grand final since 2015, only missing last year because COVID cut short the entire competition.
Gosford have won five out of those six showdowns.
Willott knows the Blues will have to "seize" the moment if they are to wrestle back the trophy and add to the eight (2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016) they already have in the cabinet.
"It'll just be a scrap. You look at all the results this year, 2-0 each way then 2-all and 1-0," the mentor said.
"There's not going to be a heap of opportunities so when those moments in play come up, you've got to seize them, you've got to grab them."
Play in the top grade gets underway at 4pm in what marks the first grand-final day at Newcastle International Hockey Centre since multi-million dollar redevelopments were completed.
NORTHS: Eamon Smith, Ryan Holding, Matt Wark, Quentin Pursey, Ryan Woolnough, Sam Liles, Tom Budden, Jordan Willott, Rory Walker, Theo Gruschka, Josh Bruton, Seth Roach, Chris Coombes, Nick Hill, Shaun Frazer, Ben Martin.
GOSFORD: Nick Reid, Michael Taylor, Isaac Drennan, Zane Drennan, Kael Webster, Sam Carr, Lain Carr, Cooper Smith, Stuart Fletcher, Flynn Healy, Liam Alexander, Lloyd Radcliffe, Hugh Wickert, Charlie Venables, Noah Needham, Robbie Maguire.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.