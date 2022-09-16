Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hockey: Tigers feel Katie Hamment key ahead of tackling Gosford in Newcastle women's premier league decider for 2022

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 16 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Schimann and Charmaine Piper play for Tigers. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Coach Jackie Porter-Kay hopes the inclusion of prominent goal scorer Katie Hamment can help Tigers get past top-ranked Gosford in the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.