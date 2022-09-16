Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Reid Alchin scores GF double ahead of President's Cup campaign in first year at Maitland Pickers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UNLIKE most of his teammates, Reid Alchin wasn't part of Maitland's previous President's Cup campaign in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.