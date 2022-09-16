HUNTER cricketer Grant Stewart has the chance to collect another English county title with Kent contesting this year's one-day final.
Fresh from hitting a match-winning six off the last ball to help Kent make the 50-over decider, all-rounder Stewart and his Spitfires teammates take on Lancashire at Trent Bridge on Saturday.
The former Newcastle and NSW Country representative, who was part of Kent's T20 success last season, says calmness is key with the Spitfires arriving on the back of multiple must-win games.
"You can get a bit overawed and forget about what you're doing so that's been a real emphasis for us in this competition - trying to stay calm in any situation. I guess it's shown in three of the last four games where it's gone to the wire and all different people have been stepping up," Stewart told Kent's club media.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
