Dungog rower Spencer Turrin is eyeing off a third World Championships title in the men's fours as the Olympic champion continues his return to international competition following last year's success in Tokyo.
Turrin, who received an OAM in January, will team up alongside Games crewmates Jack Hargreaves and Alex Purnell in the Czech Republic from Sunday while Alex Hill shifts to pairs and is replaced by Joseph O'Brien.
The 31-year-old Hunter product claimed gold in the same event at consecutive World Championships in 2017 and 2018.
Turrin has more recently contested World Rowing Cup meets with the country's famed squad, finishing first in Poland in June and second in Switzerland in July.
Australia's Olympic triumph in 2021 was the first in that race since the Oarsome Foursome went back-to-back 25 years earlier.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
