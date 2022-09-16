Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Andrew Pawiak's training blow adds to headaches for Lambton Jaffas ahead of semi with Newcastle Olympic

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 16 2022 - 10:10pm, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambton Jaffas' Andrew Pawiak during the 1-1 draw with Newcastle Olympic last month at Darling Street Oval. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Midfielder Andrew Pawiak has joined the injury concerns for a depleted Lambton Jaffas as they search for their best form for a do-or-die NPL minor semi-final against Newcastle Olympic on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.