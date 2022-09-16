Midfielder Andrew Pawiak has joined the injury concerns for a depleted Lambton Jaffas as they search for their best form for a do-or-die NPL minor semi-final against Newcastle Olympic on Saturday.
Pawiak injured his ankle at training on Thursday night and coach Shane Pryce said he and Reece Papas were genuine concerns heading into the final at Edden Oval.
Papas came off late with groin and back troubles in the 2-1 qualifying semi-final loss to Broadmeadow last Sunday at Magic Park.
The setbacks come on top of the losses of right-back Matt Hoole and utility Bren Hammel. Hoole tore his groin early against Magic and is out for the season, while Bren Hammel was sent off in stoppage time for violent conduct and copped a two-game ban.
The positive news for Pryce was the return of Luke Remington from a hamstring strain.
"Andy and Papas are under an injury cloud but still available for selection," Pryce said. "They are genuine concerns, but it is what it is. We'll make adjustments. But Remo is back. There's no question about him. He's trained fine."
Olympic coach Joel Griffiths, a grand final winner as a player at Lambton, said the loss of Hoole and Hammel were major blows for the Jaffas.
"I think losing Bren Hammel is a big out for them," Griffiths said.
"He's one of the guys I respect a lot as a footballer. [Hoole] is another unsung hero for them. They are the ones who don't get recognised. You have the Virgilis [James and Luke], [Mitch] Rooke and [Kale] Bradbery, those guys get all the recognition. But the ones who do all the dirty work, they are the ones I love in teams."
The losses continue a tough time for the 2021 premiers. The Jaffas have won just one of their past six games - a 9-0 rout of Adamstown - to drop out of premiership contention, finish third and now face elimination in round two of the finals. That run included a second 1-1 draw with Olympic this year.
Pryce agreed Hoole and Hammel were losses but said "that's what it's all about this time of the year".
"It is survival of the toughest and the fittest, and these finals bring out the best and the worst in your side. It shows your deficiencies, so we've got to rise above that," he said.
"It's do or die, there's nothing after this.
"We've got the names and the squad on paper, and has that transferred into good performances of late? You've got to be honest and say no. But we have been in just about every game, but we've been punished for our mistakes.
"And that's what happens against good sides and good players. The encouraging things is we've been in games without playing our best, so if we put it all together ... and do I have confidence in our boys? One hundred per cent."
Olympic beat Charlestown 1-0 in extra-time last week.
On Sunday, Broadmeadow take on premiers Maitland at Cooks Square Park for the first spot in the grand final.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.