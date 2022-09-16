Kerry Parker's hope shows heart in Tibbie Stakes victory

Kerry Parker-trained Hope In Your Heart overcame the racing pattern and completed a Kembla Grange double when she was strong late to take out the group 3 Tibbie Stakes (1400m) at Newcastle on Friday.
Runners along the fence dominated at the Newcastle Cup meeting and the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Riduna looked set to continue the trend when she led and kicked clear early in the home straight of the fillies and mares feature to finish the program.
However, Dundeel four-year-old Hope In Your Heart ($10) came wide on the turn to start a sustained sprint, making up several lengths to catch Riduna in the shadows of the post.
The half-length win was a relief for Parker.
"Absolutely super," Parker said of the ride from Tim Clark.
"I was a little scared there 100 out, thinking the inside might have been the better place to be. I'd only been here for a couple of races and the inside horses had won. But geez was she tough when she got sight of it."
It was a fourth victory for Hope In Your Heart but a first at stakes level.
"Today was her test, to set us up to see where we'd go," Parker said. "She's definitely up to those mares races now, so that's a nice stepping stone, to get that black-type win is super for her pedigree.
"I've had four out of the mare [Hayaat] and they've all been city winner, but this is the first to get black-type."
It also gave Kembla Grange trainers two feature wins from two runners on the program, after Brett Lazzarini's Wild Chap claimed the Cameron Handicap.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
