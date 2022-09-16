Newcastle Herald
Kerry Parker's hope shows heart in Tibbie Stakes victory

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
Tim Clark returns a winner on Hope In Your Heart. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Kerry Parker-trained Hope In Your Heart overcame the racing pattern and completed a Kembla Grange double when she was strong late to take out the group 3 Tibbie Stakes (1400m) at Newcastle on Friday.

