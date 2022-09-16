Cessnock registered nurse Emily Suvaal is poised to claim a place in NSW Parliament after Labor's right faction handed her an unbeatable position on the party's upper house ticket.
Ms Suvaal, the wife of Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal, is in line to secure third spot on the party's Legislative Council ticket at next month's Labor state conference after factions and party members thrashed out their preferred candidates on Thursday night.
Ms Suvaal secured second spot among candidates for the right faction, known as Centre Unity in NSW.
Labor head office hopes to win at least eight upper house seats at the March 25 election.
The party holds 14 of the 42 Legislative Council seats. Only half of all upper house members are up for re-election next year.
Ms Suvaal, who is backed by several key unions, was a potential candidate to replace the retiring Joel Fitzgibbon as Member for Hunter at this year's federal election but lost out to Mr Fitzgibbon's anointed successor and Anthony Albanese captain's pick Dan Repacholi.
None of Labor's seven lower house MPs in the Hunter have been challenged for preselection.
IN OTHER NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.