Push for circle hook rule in Swansea Channel to prevent grey nurse shark deaths in Lake Macquarie

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 16 2022 - 6:30am
Swansea bridge where grey nurse sharks are known to congregate when feeding.

Swansea Channel shark anglers have been asked to use 'circle hooks' to prevent more deaths of critically endangered grey nurse sharks in Lake Macquarie.

