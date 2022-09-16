Swansea Channel shark anglers have been asked to use 'circle hooks' to prevent more deaths of critically endangered grey nurse sharks in Lake Macquarie.
The Department of Primary Industries recorded dead grey nurse sharks at Coal Point on August 25 and at Blacksmiths on August 3. Local fishermen are also aware of another dead shark at Lucy's Breakwater near the lake's entrance.
It is believed the sharks were unintentionally caught in the channel where they are feeding on salmon schools.
"I have seen grey nurse sharks down as far as Swansea Bridge opposite Black Neds Bay feeding on the salmon schools," Marks Point Fisherman's Warehouse owner Jason Nunn said.
Mr Nunn said the anglers who caught the sharks would have probably cut the sharks free because of their prohibited status. However, leaving the wire trace in the shark's mouth meant it faced certain death upon release.
He has called for the introduction of a voluntary circle hook code when fishing for sharks in the channel.
Circle hooks differ from conventional J hooks in that they are easier to remove from a fish's mouth, meaning it has a far higher chance of survival.
"Fishermen do not target grey nurse sharks and they don't want to be responsible for their deaths so we have to look at how to lessen the chance of it happening," Mr Nunn said.
"If we are going to target sharks in the channel the use of circle hooks would certainly lessen the likelihood of fatality.
"Circle hooks have worked incredibly well in game fishing circles with the release of sharks and marlin. Sharks are classified as a game fish so if we are going to fish for them, particularly in Swansea channel, let's use circle hooks rather than J hooks."
"It's a win-win, we don't lock people out from doing what they enjoy but we also lessen the opportunity for mortality. We don't want to see grey nurses harmed and we definitely don't want to see the closure of any part of the lake to fishing."
A Department of Primary Industries spokeswoman said the department regularly promoted responsible fishing for sharks through its Facebook page.
It has and has called on the public to provide information about the grey nurse sharks that have died in Lake Macquarie.
Fisheries Officers are also erecting grey nurse shark advisory signage around Swansea Channel.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing should call the Fishers Watch line on 1800 043 536 or online at https://fal.cn/3fMUz
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.