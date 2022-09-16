Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

sat sport 3

Updated September 16 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bryson DeChambeau insists he has no regrets about his decision to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.