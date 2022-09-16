Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

CFMEU renews attack on Australian Building and Construction Commission after abandoned prosecution

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFMEU officials and members wave flags during a picket outside the Huntington apartments development site in Honeysuckle Drive in October last year. Picture by Marina Neil

The main construction union has resumed its attack on the integrity of the federal building watchdog after the agency published details of a court case against picketers at a Newcastle work site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.