Hunter Valley records 'devastating' rise in rate of recorded sexual assault, new BOCSAR data shows

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 16 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:00am
The latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data shows a 39.8 per cent rise in reports of sexual assault in the Hunter Valley in the five years to 2021/22. File picture

The Hunter Valley has experienced a "devastating" rise in the number of sexual assaults reported to police over the past five years - recording the second largest jump in the state.

