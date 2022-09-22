Newcastle Herald
Home/News
Music

Paul Kelly and Bernard Fanning keen to kick off all-star Red Hot Summer Tour

LR
By Lisa Rockman
September 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Kelly joins Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley on the 2023 Red Hot Summer Tour. Picture supplied

The Red Hot Summer Tour is back on the road in 2023 and, with it, a feeling of relief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.