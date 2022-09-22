The Red Hot Summer Tour is back on the road in 2023 and, with it, a feeling of relief.
The COVID pandemic may not be officially over but at least summer musical festivals are making a comeback. And this one, in particular, has been worth the wait. The line-up features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
Kelly is looking forward to visiting unknown venues in some far-flung locations.
"It's not a bad way of touring. It's on the weekends, so it's not like being away for three or four months, which can be relentless. It's a pretty good balance," he says.
"I've done Making Gravy shows in recent years where we'll get a four or five band line-up that I would choose. This is a bit different. This one is set up by someone else, but we had a lot of consultation about the bill and what would work and I think it's going to go well."
The appeal of Kelly's music lies in his songwriting. He has a knack for telling a story that resonates with others.
"The stories I tell are fairly common, and people can relate them to their own lives," he says.
"Us humans, we just love stories. And when you put stories with music it can be pretty powerful."
Bernard Fanning is another Australian singer who knows how to tell a story. The former Powderfinger frontman has released 11 studio albums and songs that have become ingrained in the Australian psyche, tracks like My Happiness, These Days, Sunsets, Burn Your Name, Wish You Well, Songbird, Blue Toowong Skies and Belly Of The Beast.
He is looking forward to sharing songs from throughout his career - Powderfinger included - with live audiences again after a quiet couple of years.
He is also grateful it's not a benefit concert for people affected by floods or fires. He has performed at several of those in recent years.
"Maybe this one will benefit me," he says, laughing.
"But in all seriousness, people turn to the music industry as soon as anything goes wrong and they need money raised, and we're always happy to help, but the government wasn't very forthcoming in helping any of us during the pandemic, were they?
"Culturally, we really have regressed under that neo-liberal way of thinking about arts and the world."
Fanning, like so many other artists, all but stopped performing live during 2020 and 2021. He found himself gardening at his home in Byron Bay and riding bikes with his children instead; spending quality time together and making memories.
"It's been a big time of change. Unprecedented. Not just the pandemic, but all the weather events as well. We had horrendous floods here where I live," he says.
"When there's so many shit things happening you have to try to find the good things, and I've been able to spend a lot of time with family, which is something that touring doesn't always allow me to do."
That said, he's pretty chuffed to be included on a line-up the calibre of Red Hot Summer's.
"It's pretty impressive, isn't it? There's no weak spots. I know everyone, they're all great people, decent people. It's going to be a lot of fun."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.