Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley joined forces in 2022 for one of the year's most successful tours. Moss is a founding member of Cold Chisel, and Cassar-Daley comes from a long line of storytellers and is regarded as one of Australia's finest songwriters. He has won ARIA's, APRA's, Golden Guitars, Deadlys, National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) and more, and recently Briggs sampled his harrowing and impactful story of Shadows On the Hill.

