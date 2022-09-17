Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

ACTU says strong community-government partnerships are an essential building block of clean energy transition

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 17 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTU says partnerships in transition will be essential

The Australian Council of Trade Unions believes strong partnerships between regional communities and a future National Transition Authority would be essential to achieving a just and effective clean energy transition in places like the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.