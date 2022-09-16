Three teenagers charged after alleged Charlestown skate park assault

A THIRD teenager is facing charges after an alleged Charlestown skate park assault left a 14-year-old in hospital.
Lake Macquarie police were called to the area on Thursday September 8, where they were told the 14-year-old was attacked by a group.
The youth had sustained serious facial injuries and underwent treatment at John Hunter Hospital.
Police said he has since been discharged from the hospital.
Officers arrested two teens, 14 and 12, at the scene. Detectives charged them on Friday and Saturday respectively, and both were refused bail to face court.
On Thursday September 15, investigators arrested a 16-year-old at Belmont police station.
The oldest youth was charged with intent to rob in company and cause grievous bodily harm.
He has been granted bail and is due to face a children's court on October 10.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
