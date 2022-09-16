AUSTRALIA'S newest citizens spanning 25 nations across the globe have been welcomed into the fold in Lake Macquarie.
Among them was Siley Altaya, from the Phillipines, who took the Australian Citizenship Pledge after moving here in 2017.
"My husband and daughter are both Australian citizens and I wanted to join them," she said.
"Today is very emotional for me. It's been a long journey, and this is finally the last step.
"It's just awesome."
Mayor Kay Fraser presided over the ceremony at Rathmines Theatre on Friday, welcoming 70 people ahead of Australian Citizenship Day on Saturday.
She said seeing people from so many backgrounds and cultures take the Citizenship Pledge is always an honour.
"Some have lived here most of their lives," she said.
"Others are much more recent arrivals, and each has a unique story about why and how they came here.
"But they all bring skills, passions and life experiences that add to the fabric of our community."
Australian Citizenship Day is a date in the calendar that encourages all Aussies to take pride in their citizenship and uniting bond.
England, New Zealand, India, South Africa and the Phillipines are the city's top five countries of birth, after Australia.
Cr Fraser said Australia was one of the world's most culturally diverse nations, with citizenship a common uniting factor.
"In the past 75 years, we've welcomed more than five million new citizens to our shores," she said.
Almost 15 per cent of people in Lake Macquarie were born overseas, and almost 30 per cent have at least one parent who was not born in Australia.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
