NEWCASTLE Jets fans are about to see a lot more of the Newcastle Jets.
With the Jets A-League season-opener against the Mariners only three weeks away, the club has launched a community engagement program to bring fans back to the club.
COVID-19 has hit the Jets hard in the past two seasons. The average attendance at McDonald Jones Stadium last season was 4843, around half the 9070 that came through the turnstiles each home game in the 2018-19 season - before the pandemic struck.
"Now that we are out of COVID and can remove some of those restrictions, we are working to get our players much more visible in the community and much more connected to football clubs," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said.
The club launched a school blitz program this week, which involves more than 20 schools across the region.
"We will be activating all our players and they will be out visiting schools," Mattiske said. "Our target is to reach 2500 kids before the season starts.
"We have a club ambassador program that we are launching where we are connecting our players into community based football clubs.
"There are a number of other initiatives we are focused on."
The club is also hoping to coincide a members day with a friendly against Melbourne Victory - the last hit-out before round one.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
