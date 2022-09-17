DRINKS REVIEW: Philter's hazy pale proves very seductive

Philter Hazy Pale
Marrickville NSW; 5.3%
$25 (4x375ml cans)
Available from brewer's website
Matt Carr
If you're a brewery in Sydney's Marrickville these days, you're either doing it better or differently to the rest of the crowd. Philter has always stood out, despite hailing from that crowded field. Its retro palettes and can designs might remind you of the KB Lager days, but the flavour profiles certainly won't. Philter's hazy pale might be the best incarnation of its "seductively beer" slogan so far. It's less Burt Reynolds sprawled on your tongue than a cheeky, suggestive whisper of hidden delights. Clusters of carbonation grip the edges of the glass once it's poured under a sherbert head that hisses away quickly. Once the foam is gone, it's clear there's as much melon as citrus in this delicate mix. The Cashmere, Idaho and juicy Citra hop bill never overstays its welcome. It's a sweetly tangy blend that quenches as much as it bites. With the weather getting warmer, it's a perfect chance to remember exactly what sunshine tastes like.
Four Pillars Fresh Yuzu Gin
Healesville, Vic; 41.8%
$80 (700ml)
Tim Connell
There's a thirst for Japan that lives inside a certain type of Western male. You know his home contains wagyu and steel, perhaps a Sailor Moon doona. There are worse forms of cosplay. But what's with all the yuzu? Because the fruit with the rising sun vibe is strutting with the presence of a winter spent at the gym, in juices, sauces and beer. This isn't the first rodeo for Four Pillars, which has rolled out yuzu releases before. But it could be the one that sticks. The yuzu is a citrus slap - it helps if you like mandarin. Look out, too, for toasty sencha genmaicha and woody Dutch angelica. If yuzu is your summer fling, craft like this will keep it bittersweet.
Neil McGuigan 2019 Signature Semillon
$22
4.5 stars (out of 6)
John Lewis
HERE's a story of two blokes who, after leaving behind careers making some of Australia's biggest wine brands, have reinvented themselves as boutique winemakers. They are 41-year wine veteran Neil McGuigan and Philip Shaw, previously chief winemaker for Rosemount and later the giant Southcorp group. Neil retired in 2019 after nine years as CEO-chief winemaker of Australian Vintage Ltd, producer of the McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands, and has now downsized into the Neil McGuigan brand. He entered wines in the recent 2022 Hunter Valley Wine Show and won a gold, two silver and bronze medals. The gold was won by this semillon from grapes grown on the eight-hectare Pokolbin vineyard on which he and his wife Debra live. It has brassy hues, crushed almond scents and crisp lime front palate flavour. The middle shows apple, lemon curd and gunmetal elements and a finish of flinty acid. Buy at Cellarmasters and Dan Murphy's, drink with calamari and cellar seven years.
Philip Shaw 2022 No 19 Sauvignon Blanc
$28
4.5 stars
John Lewis
PHILIP Shaw was Rosemount's Denman-based chief winemaker for 19 years and after Rosemount entered its unhappy merger with Southcorp, Philip in 2001 became Southcorp chief winemaker. He quit Southcorp in 2003 and in 2004 launched Philip Shaw Wines, based on the Koomooloo vineyard he established in 1989 at Orange. This frisky savvy blanc from there is green-tinted straw and has honeysuckle aromas and zingy gooseberry front-palate flavour. Lychee, nashi pear and slate display on the middle and the finish has slatey acid. At Dan Murphy's, philipshaw.com.au and the Caldwell Lane, Orange, cellar. Ideal with quiche and cellar four years. Philip has handed ownership and management and of Shaw Wines to his sons Daniel and Damian and he has a new project called HOOSEGG. He explains that "the HOO' is Philip - to avoid confusion with Philip Shaw Wines - and the EGG stands for a new beginning". He has established a small winery and uses select Koomooloo fruit for his switch to boutique.
