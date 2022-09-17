DRINKS REVIEW: Philter's hazy pale proves very seductive

If you're a brewery in Sydney's Marrickville these days, you're either doing it better or differently to the rest of the crowd. Philter has always stood out, despite hailing from that crowded field. Its retro palettes and can designs might remind you of the KB Lager days, but the flavour profiles certainly won't. Philter's hazy pale might be the best incarnation of its "seductively beer" slogan so far. It's less Burt Reynolds sprawled on your tongue than a cheeky, suggestive whisper of hidden delights. Clusters of carbonation grip the edges of the glass once it's poured under a sherbert head that hisses away quickly. Once the foam is gone, it's clear there's as much melon as citrus in this delicate mix. The Cashmere, Idaho and juicy Citra hop bill never overstays its welcome. It's a sweetly tangy blend that quenches as much as it bites. With the weather getting warmer, it's a perfect chance to remember exactly what sunshine tastes like.