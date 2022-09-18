It was too expensive in Sydney. I worked in the bush for a while and other places and finished up going back to BHP. I thought it would be for a short time until I found something better. I didn't find anything better and worked my way up and stayed for the rest of my working life, retiring when I was 62. I married an Australian girl, Margaret Lott, and we had two children - a boy and a girl. Margaret passed away when she was 77 in 2007. I have lived at Charlestown for more than 30 years, prior to that at Adamstown. I'm now 94. I became an Australian citizen in 1956.