"HE just loves it" - that is the only explanation Hamilton coach Marty Berry can derive as to why Fijian lock Seva Rokobaro continues playing.
Rokobaro has twice this season had surgery to reattach his ear.
He was rushed to hospital in Tamworth after all but ripping his ear off attempting a tackle playing for Newcastle at the Country Championships in June.
Then, in an almost identical incident, his ear was again heavily lacerated against University in his return game on July 16
Yet the near 44-year-old shapes as a key figure for the Hawks' preliminary final showdown with Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
"He is pretty tough. To come back from that is amazing," Berry said. "I witnessed it when he got opened up against University. It was an horrific injury.
"He just loves it. If you love doing something, you will do what you can to keep doing it."
Rokobaro returned in second grade in the second-last round. He played second grade in the minor semi-final last Sunday but has been promoted along with Lachlan Summer. Steve Lamont shifts from breakaway to hooker.
"Seva adds size to the pack and gives us better balance," Berry said. "He fits into the way we want to play. He can just play his natural game in our structure."
Hamilton led Merewether 21-0 after 30 minutes in the major semi-final, only to succumb 28-26. They produced some brilliant play in the first half, but had little ball in the second due largely to a heavy penalty count against.
"When we held on to the ball and didn't give away penalties, we were dominant," Berry said. "That is the main thing for us, being more disciplined. They had a lot of ball. Giving away 20 penalties and missing four lineouts will do that to you. We made 155 tackles and they made 98."
"Wanderers have a massive pack for a club side. We are aware of their strengths. We have to concentrate on what we are doing. That has been the theme all the way along."
