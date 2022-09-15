Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Hawks coach marvels at Fijian giant Seva Rokobaro's love for game

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:54pm, first published September 15 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seva Rokobaro has been promoted into the second-row for the Hawks' preliminary final showdown with Wanderers on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

"HE just loves it" - that is the only explanation Hamilton coach Marty Berry can derive as to why Fijian lock Seva Rokobaro continues playing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.