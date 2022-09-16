Newcastle Knights ready to rebound from first NRLW defeat

The Newcastle Knights believe the lessons learned in last week's 18-16 loss to Sydney Roosters will serve them well come the business end of the NRLW season.
The Knights appeared to have the defending champions on toast, only for a dropped ball late in the game to cost them two competition and possibly the minor premiership.
Knights coach Ron Griffiths said his players had gained belief after rallying from a 12-0 half-time deficit to challenge the competition's benchmark team.
"Importantly, we just hung in there," Griffiths said.
"A lot of defensive resolve, and we just kept turning up for each other ... fire in the belly is never an issue."
Asked if he felt the Knights had shown they were potential title contenders, Griffiths replied: "We always had belief in the players that came to the club, and the ones that were here, that when we walked off the field each week, our community and club and their families would see a performance that everyone is proud of.
"Whether that culminates in a grand final win, I'm unsure.
"But I can tell you one thing, every time we walk off the field we're proud of the performance, because we know that's what the players will do each week."
Newcastle skipper Millie Boyle said she had no doubt "that we can match it with the absolute best and give ourselves a fair shot at taking it out this year", but added that it was important not to get "too ahead of ourselves".
The Knights hope to be boosted when they play St George Illawarra at Gosford on Sunday by the return of fullback Tamika Upton from a calf strain.
"I think she'll be right," Boyle said.
"She was pretty filthy about missing out last week."
Meanwhile, the Knights have rallied around utility back Caitlin Moran, who has been suspended by the NRL for a game after a disrespectful social-media post about the death of Queen Elizabeth.
"We've all had her back, because she's our teammate," Boyle said.
"At the end of the day, she's still a person and our friend and our teammate as well.
"We've just got to be there and support her, no matter what's going on.
"The media can sometimes take things our of proportion, so it's just about having her back."
