Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Sporting Declaration: Why Roger Federer is the GOAT

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 17 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roger Federer has announced he will retire from competitive tennis after the upcoming Laver Cup tournament in London. Picture by Getty Images

IT was a few days before the opening ceremony, and I was sitting in the press centre at the London Olympics, doing a bit of this and that and nothing in particular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.