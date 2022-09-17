Sporting Declaration: Why Roger Federer is the GOAT

IT was a few days before the opening ceremony, and I was sitting in the press centre at the London Olympics, doing a bit of this and that and nothing in particular.
An announcement over the PA system grabbed my attention: "Ladies and gentlemen, Roger Federer will be available in the main press-conference auditorium in 10 minutes."
I glanced around the Fairfax Media office at some of the finest journalists from the biggest publications in Australia, and nobody seemed to have batted an eyelid, engrossed as they were in their own work.
After a minute or so, I asked the group sports editor, Ian Fuge of the Sydney Morning Herald, if anyone was going downstairs to cover it. Fugey weighed up the options and replied: "Mate I think we'll be right. AAP will be there and we'll just run their yarn."
No need for that, I suggested, volunteering my services. It's not every day you get to sit in the same room as an international icon.
So off I headed to the auditorium, joining literally hundreds of journalists from all around the world. It was easily the largest press conference I've ever attended.
And for the best part of the next hour, Federer answered dozens of queries without ever once appearing likely to lose his trademark beaming smile.
Some of the questions were inane. Some were asked in such poor English that they were almost unintelligible. Some were presumably asked just so that the journo could tell his/her friends they had spoken to the great man himself.
Federer dealt with them all, charm personified. At no point did he give the impression this was all a bit tedious. He was just a class act. An absolute gentleman.
A day or so later, I was sent to Wimbledon for a media opportunity with the Australian team, which featured the likes of Lleyton Hewitt, Sam Stosur, Casey Dellacqua and Bernard Tomic.
As well as souveniring an official Olympic tennis ball, which had somehow escaped its court, I wandered around the myriad stars having a practice hit and realised Federer was among them.
Other than his training partner and a coach, there was nobody else in the vicinity. So I took a seat, and for 10 surreal minutes I watched courtside as arguably the greatest player ever went through his paces.
I took a photo on my iPhone that is framed and hanging in my study.
Those memories came flooding back on Friday when Federer announced that the upcoming Laver Cup tournament in London will be his swansong.
"The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," he said on Twitter. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form.
"But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.
"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."
The news was hardly a surprise, given that over the past few years his appearances have been increasingly sporadic, as he recovered from several bouts of knee surgery.
During his time on the sidelines, both Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) have surpassed Federer's tally of 20 grand slam titles, which was the previous men's record.
Djokovic, presumably, will end his career with the most slams, which will entitle his supporters to label him the greatest player of all time.
But such opinions are always subjective and, for mine, it is not just how many tournaments the Swiss maestro won, but how he went about it.
From John McEnroe to Nick Kyrgios, tennis has accommodated several generations of racquet-smashing, umpire-abusing prima donnas, who show such disrespect and arrogance on a regular basis that they become virtually unlikeable.
Federer was always the coolest cat on court. A modern-day Bjorn Borg, minus the weirdness and wooden-framed tool of trade.
I can't remember him ever throwing a racquet, or even uttering an on-court expletive.
If you tuned in to watch him mid-match, you could scarcely tell from his body language whether he was winning or losing.
He was like some kind of aristocrat from a bygone era.
And then there was the brand of tennis he played.
Somehow he made the incredibly difficult appear effortless. He had no need for a double-handed backhand, or to launch his serve like it had been fired out of a bazooka.
He was just the ultimate all-rounder, as evidenced by winning grand slams on four different surfaces.
And no matter how hot it was during the furnace-like conditions at the Australian Open, he rarely appeared to even raise a sweat.
But sublime talent took Federer only so far. Equally important was his desire to compete. Why else did he keep battling the pain barrier after surgeries, when the easy option would have been to retire years ago?
But now, at last, we realise he's actually a mere mortal with an end point. It's a sad day, at the end of a sad couple of weeks.
Well played, Roger, and thanks for the memories.
