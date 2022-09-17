Newcastle Herald
Merriwa show accident: teenager trampled by cow

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:06am, first published September 17 2022 - 9:30pm
The incident is understood to have occurred at the Merriwa Springtime Show. Picture: Westpac Rescue Helicopter

EMERGENCY services were called to a "freak accident" at the Merriwa show on Saturday where a teenager was trampled by a cow.

