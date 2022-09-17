EMERGENCY services were called to a "freak accident" at the Merriwa show on Saturday where a teenager was trampled by a cow.
At 7am paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked with an "urgent primary response" at the Merriwa Springtime Show.
A 16-year-old girl suffered multiple rib fractures when her cow - which was to be shown at the event- became erratic and she was trampled by the large animal.
She was treated at the scene before her parents rushed her to Merriwa Hospital Helipad to rendezvous with the rescue helicopter.
The helicopter's critical care medical team stabilised the teenager before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
Vice president of the show committee Rob Tindall described the incident as a "freak accident".
"It was just one of those things," he said.
"You don't want them to happen, but sometimes they do."
He said her parents did an exceptional job to race her to the waiting helicopter and that the quick response of everyone involved meant the young teenager would make a full recovery.
"We wish her a speedy recovery and we hear she is doing just fine."
The Merriwa Springtime Show returned this year after the event took a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
