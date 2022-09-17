Newcastle Herald
Stephen Jones veteran Hit The Target claims Newcastle Ladies Day Cup

By Gary Harley
Updated September 17 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:30pm
Stephen Jones

Scone galloper Hit The Target bounced back to his best form to run his rivals off their legs and win the Ladies Day Cup at Newcastle on Saturday.

