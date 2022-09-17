Stephen Jones veteran Hit The Target claims Newcastle Ladies Day Cup

Scone galloper Hit The Target bounced back to his best form to run his rivals off their legs and win the Ladies Day Cup at Newcastle on Saturday.
Heavily backed into $4.40, Hit The Target won the feature race on the second day of the Newcastle Jockey Club's spring carnival by 1.76 lengths from Travelling Kate ($4.20). Nitride was third.
The winner had been unplaced in three of his previous four starts, however, the eight-year-old races well at Newcastle, where he has three wins and three placings in eight runs.
Bought for $20,000 after a barrier trial failure when owned by breeder Gerry Harvey, Hit The Target's prizemoney stands at $291,390, with eight wins and 10 placings across 38 starts.
Stephen Jones trains the horse and Sky Racing presenter Gavin Carmody is a part-owner.
Kris Lees was the only Newcastle trainer to have a win on the program.
Five Crowns, part-owned by the trainer and carrying the colours of his famous father, Max, caused a boilover when he won the final event, a benchmark 64 handicap (1250m), at $13.
In only his second ride for Lees, talented South African-born teenager Zac Lloyd produced a gem. Lloyd settled Five Crowns near the tail of the field and 300m from home, he was behind a pack of horses with nowhere to go.
Lloyd pressured for a run and when the gap arrived, he drove Five Crowns through to win by a length.
The winner had not raced since June 9 when unplaced at Gosford. He had two recent quiet barrier trials. Five Crowns has a good record of four wins and two seconds from 10 starts.
The NJC were elated with the spring carnival, which enjoyed magnificent weather and attracted healthy crowds on both days.
Friday's Newcastle Cup winner Durston is the new favourite for the group 1 Metropolitan at Randwick in two weeks.
