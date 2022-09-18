Paul Messara mare Shalstar makes fresh claim for Kosciuszko spot

Scone trainer Paul Messara's plan to put an "undercooked" Shalstar on show for a late push into the $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m) came off on Saturday with a Highway Handicap win at her first attempt.
Shalstar, a Shalaa mare, had her first start as a four-year-old on Saturday, taking out the 1000m class 3 by a third of a length.
Apprentice Tyler Schiller gave Shalstar a gun run behind the leaders before she hit the front near the 100m mark then held off a late charge from Feel The Knight.
The victory took her to four from five career starts and came after a her first city win, also over 1000m, in June.
Messara has bided his time with Shalstar this preparation to avoid heavy tracks and he hoped Saturday's win would catch the eye of Kosciuszko slot-holders. Only one spot in the 14-horse showpiece for country-trained horses at Randwick on October 15 remained, but others could open up with withdrawals.
"There's not much to go and I'm surprised people go off so early, but nonetheless, we could definitely head in that direction," Messara said of the race.
"That was the idea of bringing her back at this time."
Shalstar has won up to 1150m and Messara had no concerns about her running out the 1200m of the Kosciuszko.
"I think she will be up handy and put herself in a good spot," he said.
"She's a sprinter, she's not a horse who's going to get up over 1400, the mile and beyond. The 1000-1200 is her range.
"I'd be surprised if there's a better horse [not selected] around than her, that's won four from five and has upside.
"She will take a lot of benefit out of yesterday's run. She'd only had the one trial but there wasn't a nice race for her in the next two or three weeks, so I thought I'd run her a little undercooked at 1000m and she'll take the benefit from the run."
He was also pleased to see her fire on a soft 7 track.
"We ran yesterday with first use of the track, so even though I think she's much better on top of the ground, I thought the track would be better than they put up, with the sun out and everything, and it obviously proved she could cope with that level of track," he said.
Also at Randwick, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons made it back-to-back wins at the track with the Bjorn Baker-trained Kiss The Bride.
In the feature races, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' Wolverine was an eye-catching third in the group 2 Tea Rose Stakes won by Zougotcha.
It was one of five victories on the card for top jockey James McDonald, who won his first Newcastle Cup on Friday aboard Chris Waller-trained Durston.
