Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mark Davidson welcomes draw in box three for Fat Boy's Charm in Young Star Final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 18 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Davidson

Fat Boy's Charm will give Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson a chance on the Million Dollar Chase program on Saturday night after he qualified for the Young Star Final (520m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.