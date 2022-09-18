Mark Davidson welcomes draw in box three for Fat Boy's Charm in Young Star Final

Fat Boy's Charm will give Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson a chance on the Million Dollar Chase program on Saturday night after he qualified for the Young Star Final (520m).
In heat six of the Young Star series on Saturday night at Wentworth Park, Fat Boy's Charm started only fairly but quickly gathered speed to sit second behind Bandit Jane at the first turn. He finished 3.75 lengths from Bandit Jane but stuck on well to hold out Tania Keeping by half a length for second.
Fat Boy's Charm progressed to the final as one of the fastest second placings and drew well in three.
"It was a good run, he improved again on his time, probably another length," Davidson said.
"And he had a good 700m dog dropping back chasing him [Tania Keeping] and he held him off right to the line.
"The winner was just too good, but it was a really good result.
"That's a good draw for him [for the final]. He wants the inside, so he's just got to come out and hopefully clear the one [Bandit Jane] and two [Zipping Sabrina].
"The four [Showman Jack] should lead. It's going really good and has good early pace, so if mine can flop onto the fence, he's a good chaser and he's getting stronger with every run."
No Hunter-trained dogs progressed from the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals on Friday night.
Also at Wentworth Park, Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies had a win with Battle Born. At The Gardens on Saturday night, Lisa Lamb [You Know Tree and Yindy Girl] and Nathan Goodwin [Zipping Brady and Barooga Boy] had winning doubles.
Maitland has a 10-race meeting on Monday night from 6.58pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.