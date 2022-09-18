Grace Panella savours big night at Australian Drivers' Championship

Hunter reinswoman Grace Panella was thrilled to get a win and mix it with the best at the Australian Drivers' Championship at Globe Derby on Saturday night.
Panella and Cameron Hart represented NSW at the series, which featured 12 drivers across 11 heats.
Hart (59 points) finished second to James Herbertson (59). Panella was ninth on 45 but was fourth before the final heat where her $51 shot, Only In Rome, was seventh.
Earlier, the 20-year-old had a win with Leer ($3.80) and a second with $23 chance Thumbs Up.
"It was a really good feeling just to be there and to drive a winner was really good," Panella said.
"I started off pretty rough but I sort of made my way up there through the night.
"But it was all pretty even and everyone drove a winner and had some bad ones, but it was pretty good.
"I was pretty shocked to get the call up and I was pretty quick to say yes.
"It was a pretty special thing, especially at such a young age and with my lack of experience. They all had more experience than I have and it was pretty good to be out there with the best of the best."
On Friday night at Newcastle Paceway, Cameron Davies-trained Black Edition took out the Hawkesbury to Hunter final (2030m).
Driver Robbie Morris raced Black Edition three back on the pegs and gained a saloon passage up the inside late to power to a 5.3m victory.
Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder's Love Lou took out the NSW Breeders Challenge two-year-old colts and geldings heat.
Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison had a winning treble on the night with Stilton, Majic Moment and Burnham Boy.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
