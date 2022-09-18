MORE machines over more hours meant more time on your favourite games, says Mitchell Joy was among the 570 people who made the most of this year's pinball festival at Argenton.
"There's a lot of machines here I know from playing over the years like Indiana Jones, it's actually one of my favourite ones, I used to play it in Manly with old physics lab partner," Mr Joy, 51, said.
"They've got three Dracula games here .. it's a hard game to master but I kind of keep trying."
Newcastle Pinfest 2022 featured 90 pinball machines from all over the country, including Mackay, Brisbane, all over northern NSW, Melbourne, Sydney, and country Victoria, according one of the organisers, Chris Slevin.
"They drive them down and come to enjoy the weekend," Mr Slevin said.
One of the standouts this year was Spinal Tap, which made its world premier from Taiwan, he said.
"We also had some home brew machines custom-made by some of our participants, and we've had some vintage pinball machines on display from the vintage Pinball Museum in Nhill, Victoria.
"It's been a great year with nearly twice as many machines as last year, and twice as many participants."
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
