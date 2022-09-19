We don't know the full scale of PFAS chemical exposure's risks

IT is good that the NRLW was not around when my grandma was active as she was a bigoted Irish lady who hated the British and the Queen and went to her grave never ever calling the Queen as anything but "that woman" as many of her relatives had died in the great famine caused by the British taking their potatoes to feed the British leaving some million Irish to starve. Our First Nations people have suffered similar abuse by the British colonialists and that a descendant of those who suffered these abuse should express her feelings on the issue now has those in authority over her employment, the NRL, penalising her. I believe this should be strongly condemned not only by her fellow players, but the whole fair community.