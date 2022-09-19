Newcastle Herald
Letters, September 20 2022: PFAS chemical exposure risks aren't fully known

By Letters to the Editor
September 19 2022 - 6:30pm
We don't know the full scale of PFAS chemical exposure's risks

SO PFAS chemicals are in all of us, ('Why PFAS is everyone's problem', Herald, 15/9). I would say maybe not as much as the good people of Williamtown and surrounds, who unknowingly grew up in the vicinity of an Australian government facility that exposed them over a number of years.

