"INCREDIBLE doesn't even begin to describe it" was the best summation Makensie Toole could come with after the Belmont golfer got to taste life on the US LPGA Tour.
In her junior year at George Fox University, Toole was given a sponsors invite to compete in the $1.5 million Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
One of only two amateurs in the field, Toole carded rounds of 77,76. She didn't make the cut but the experience was like nothing else.
Toole hit balls on the driving range beside World No.2 Nelly Korda. In the pro-am, she teamed up with European Tour-winner Esther Heinseleit. She had breakfast with LPGA regular Karis Davidson and caught up with good friend and rising star Steph Kyriacou.
"Incredible doesn't even really begin to describe it," Toole said. "The opportunity to compete against, play alongside and learn from the best players in the world - there's nothing like it. It was such a surreal week full of "is this really happening" moments but I got to take away so many lessons and lifelong memories.
"I was a little nervous on the first tee, but honestly I felt really good out there. I was just so excited to be out there and it has definitely made me super motivated to keep working on my game, to improve on the areas I need to and to get as far as I can."
Toole's exemption was reward for winning the NCAA Division III championships last year.
"There was a qualifier to get into the event which I was signed up to play in, but an extra exemption opened up, and the tournament golf foundation offered it to me, which I am so grateful for," Toole said.
"My dad also flew over to caddy for me after he found out I was playing, and getting to make those memories with him on my bag was amazing. It was so special to have him and my sister there, and mum cheering from home, and it was just a dream come true for 10 year old Makensie who watched those girls on TV."
Toole was among seven Australians in the field. Hannah Green was the best placed, tied for third at 17 under, two strokes behind winner Andrea Lee.
"There are an amazing group of Aussies on tour, and getting the chance to meet them and pick their brains was awesome," Toole said. "I got to have breakfast and lunch with Karis Davidson and her coach Dom Azzopardi a few times and they were so welcoming and helpful. I also got to catch up with my old teammate Steph Kyriacou who has been killing it out there, and play a practice round with her, which was great. I got to say hey to Hannah Green, and I followed her around on the final day, and I learned so much from just being able to see how she goes about everything from her warm-up to being right in contention."
Toole's attention returns to college and repeating her championship success.
"Next for me is the fall college season over here, so lots of practice and tournaments with my teammates at George Fox," she said. "My teammates and my coach MaryJo McCloskey came out to watch and support this week, and they've just been so great in supporting me and pushing me to be better.
"I'm going to keep working hard, and hopefully it is just the beginning."
** Some of the region's best young players will compete alongside former tour veterans at the $50,000 36-hole Upper Hunter Open at Muswellbrook starting next Tuesday.
PGA Tour-winner Nathan Green of Toronto is entered as is former Japan Tour winner and Muswellbrook star Kurt Barnes.
At the other end of the scale are rising amateur Josh Fuller and recently turned professionals Hayden Gulliver and Corey lamb, who already has three wins on the pro-am series.
The top three finishers - professional or amateur - will be guaranteed a start in the NSW Open next March.
Muswelbrook chief executive Darryl Egan said the course was holding up well despite the recent wet weather.
"Everyone has been working hard behind the scenes," Egan said. "We have had about ten volunteers out helping the four green staff. We held our Amateur Open at the end of last month, and all of the players praised the condition of the course. Hopefully the rain will stay away. This is our first major event in over 15 years, and locals are very excited."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.