"There are an amazing group of Aussies on tour, and getting the chance to meet them and pick their brains was awesome," Toole said. "I got to have breakfast and lunch with Karis Davidson and her coach Dom Azzopardi a few times and they were so welcoming and helpful. I also got to catch up with my old teammate Steph Kyriacou who has been killing it out there, and play a practice round with her, which was great. I got to say hey to Hannah Green, and I followed her around on the final day, and I learned so much from just being able to see how she goes about everything from her warm-up to being right in contention."