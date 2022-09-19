HAMILTON coach Marty Berry will give wingers Fiso Vasegote and Harry Brett until Thursday to prove their fitness for the Hunter Rugby Union grand final against Merewether.
Vasegote grabbed his hamstring as he turned to chase Wanderers flyer Tim Marsh early in the second half of the Hawks' 59-24 demolition of the Two Blues in the preliminary final.
Rookie Brett also finished on the bench with ice on his knee and ankle.
"I think Harry will be OK, but I'm not too sure about Fiso," Berry said. "They will get treatment over the next couple of days. We don't have to make a call until Thursday."
Bryce Madden is the likely replacement if either winger is ruled out.
The Hawks are likely to make two other forced changes.
Breakaway Lachlan Summers fronts the judiciary on Wednesday after receiving a red card for a lifting tackle against Wanderers.
If found guilty, the suspension starts at six games.
Nick Breen is the likely cover.
Fly-half Paul Dan is also out after receiving his third yellow card for the season, which triggers a one-match ban.
However, Hamilton are exploring channels to challenge the suspension.
