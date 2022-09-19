Supposedly, former NSW Premier Mike Baird implemented the laws in Sydney to stop night time violence, but the cynic in me would suggest that the plan was to funnel all the patrons locked out from other venues into the casino (where they were free to smoke, drink and gamble as much as they wanted to). Because if it was all about preventing violence, then why was Star allowed to get away with so much, especially when studies have shown an ironclad link between problem gambling and family violence?