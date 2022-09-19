Newcastle Herald
Trainer Stacie Elliott disqualified for a year over positive swab

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 19 2022 - 8:30am
Sawyers Gully trainer Stacie Elliott has been disqualified for 12 months and could face further sanction after pleading guilty to three charges following a positive swab for banned diuretic ethacrynic acid.

