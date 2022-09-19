Trainer Stacie Elliott disqualified for a year over positive swab

Sawyers Gully trainer Stacie Elliott has been disqualified for 12 months and could face further sanction after pleading guilty to three charges following a positive swab for banned diuretic ethacrynic acid.
A post-race sample from Elliott-trained Enemy Lines contained ethacrynic acid after his win at Newcastle on February 28. Elliott was outed for 12 months for presenting the horse to race not free of prohibited substances.
Harness Racing NSW stewards also tested vials found in Elliott's motor vehicle at Tamworth Paceway on October 7 and at her property. They also investigated "the use/possession of unregistered products and/or treatment of horses, involving telephone communication with Mr Nathan Carroll". Former Maitland-based trainer-driver Carroll received a life disqualification in February over 35 charges relating to prohibited substances and treatment of horses.
Elliott was fined $2000 for charge two, which related to unregistered, labelled, prescribed or obtained substances. The third charge related to the procurement or possession of unregistered substances, and stewards had yet to determine a penalty on that matter.
Elliott was given until 4pm Wednesday to dispersed her horses.
The ban comes after the trainer successfully fought cobalt charges this year. Positives in three horses were attributed to contaminated feed and Elliott escaped a conviction in February.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
