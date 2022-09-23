Skelcon construction and design company has come a long way in just 10 years. A very long way.
From start-up in a rumpus room, Skelcon has grown to two businesses employing 50 staff.
Its latest projects have scored the company a remarkable five trophies at the 2022 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards, as well as Young Builder of the Year accolade for Skelcon director Joel Skelton.
"When I started Skelcon, everyone told me I was crazy," Joel said.
"My wife Gemma and I had twins on the way, but I knew I wanted to create a business that was unlike anything the construction industry had seen before.
"Just two weeks after the twins were born, I handed in my notice at a large construction company to start building Skelcon.
"The vision was to create a culture where everyone works together, and run a company where everybody involved in a project wins, including our clients."
For the first seven months, Joel ran Skelcon from a desk in his parents' rumpus room. "I spent a lot of time working on the brand and getting our name out there," he said.
"When I think about Skelcon's greatest achievements, I can't go past the Skelcon team.
"The staff who work with, and for, Skelcon have been instrumental to our growth.
"Of course, I'm proud of every project we've delivered, but having a team who are passionate about giving our clients the best experience and a brilliant end product is something I don't take for granted.
"From the initial consultation through to the final handover, our team are there to walk our clients through the process and provide peace of mind that everything has been considered and taken care of."
In 2021, Skelcon introduced an in-house design team to the mix and launched its own joinery facility.
"Now, in our 10th year, we have welcomed a Healthcare Relationships Manager to the team, dedicated to our clients in the medical industry, which is one of the largest industries we work with." Joel said. "Bringing these services under the Skelcon banner means we can provide our client with a streamlined, personalised experience, with a team they can trust."
In the MBA Awards, Skelcon won Best Commercial Project under $10M for Tallowood lifestyle village's clubhouse; Best Extension and Renovation $1M-$5M and Best Use of Timber at Mount Pleasant Winery; Best Interior Fitout $400K-$900K for Vamp Cosmetic Clinic; and Best Interior Fitout $300K-$400K for Indulgences Beauty Salon.
"Indulgences Beauty Salon was a little special for us as it was a Skelcon full design, construct and joinery project," Joel said.
Built NSW Pty Ltd cemented its reputaion for exceptional levels of quality and management on multiple jobs by being named Commercial Builder of the Year at the 2022 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards.
The 20+ strong Newcastle-based team, under the leadership of General Manager Rod O'Neill, took the win for refurbishment of the former historic Newcastle Court House into the new $49m Nihon University's Newcastle campus.
Built also won top honours in the Restoration of an Historic Building over $1m, and Extensions, Renovations & Refurbishments over $50m categories. The team also proudly accepted the award for the Interior and Shop Fitouts over $5m category for their Coal LSL office fitout.
"It was a great honour to receive the Newcastle and Hunter Commercial Builder of the Year award," Rod said.
"Despite only operating a few years in the market we have brought our Built Worthy philosophy and work ethics which have helped us to secure the top award.
"The Nihon project is a showcase of Fitout, Refurbishment and Construction combined, which is Built's competitive advantage.
"A big thanks to the Built team, consultants, and our overseas client for assistance on the project. We're looking forward to more opportunities in the future."
Since Built was formed in 1998 the construction group has grown from delivering small quality fitouts to successfully delivering large scale construction, fitout and refurbishment projects across most property classes.
Looking to deliver for its clients on a local and state level across all sectors, Built expanded into the Hunter region and has since delivered many award-winning and notable projects.
While the company has grown, at the heart of the business remains delivering high-quality projects and building relationships based on being flexible, adaptable and reliable.
For more information visit www.built.com.au.
Master Builders Association members and their guests celebrated the 2022 Master Builders Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards on September 9 at the NEX in Newcastle.
More than 500 guests celebrated the industry's night of nights showcasing building excellence in the Newcastle, Hunter, Central Coast, Manning, Tamworth and Oxley regions.
Greenbuild Constructions and Built NSW Pty Ltd took home top honours.
Greenbuild Constructions was named Residential Builder of the Year for their incredible work on 'The Ridge' - an expansive home built over three levels on the side of a rocky ridge line with magnificent views out over Nelson Bay and beyond the Port Stephens Headlands.
Built NSW Pty Ltd won Commercial Builder of the Year for the impeccable work on both 'Nihon University' and 'Coal LSL'
JPM Plastering Pty Ltd was named Residential Subcontractor of the Year and Mullane Plumbing won the Commercial Subcontractor of the Year award. Young Builder of the Year went to Joel Skelton and Joanne Lever won the Women in Building Award for her achievements in the industry.
"With acoustic entertainment from Tyler Chapman, laughs from Akmal Saleh and late-night dancing with the Master Blaster Trio, it truly was a great night," a spokesperson from Master Builders said.
"Master Builders would like to thank, once again, our judges for their time, expertise and knowledge in judging these awards, as well as our major sponsor Newcastle Master Builders Apprenticeship Schemes and our valued Gold and Silver sponsors Alinta Energy, Buildcert, CBUS, Cranfield Group, Keystone Lawyers, Master Builders Insurance Brokers, Monica Clare Recruitment, SafeWork NSW, The Wests Group and Truecore Steel for your continued support of these awards.
"Master Builders congratulates all entrants on an outstanding year of quality projects and again to all the deserving winners of the 2022 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards."
Entries for the 2023 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards will open in March.
It is no surprise that The Ridge project is garnering multiple awards: it is truly spectacular.
The Ridge won Home of the Year (Over $4 million) and Swimming Pool of the Year at the recent 2022 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building gala awards night. Greenbuild Constructions was named Residential Builder of the Year for the design and build of this architectural wonder.
The Ridge expands over three levels with magnificent views over Nelson Bay and beyond the Port Stephens headlands. Built 120 metres above sea level on the side of a rocky ridge line, it was carefully constructed into the side of the rockshelf to showcase the natural beauty of its rock foundations.
Constructed of off-form concrete, the design consists of an impressive cantilevered concrete pool on the mid level, a suspended spiral staircase and a range of other stunning architectural elements.
Purpose-built as luxury holiday accommodation (now open for business), The Ridge has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a sumptuous cinema room and curvaceous balconies.
Greenbuild Director Kain Bliss said being involved in the MBA awards was a great way to acknowledge and recognise the many talented builders in the region.
"The Ridge is definitely our biggest project so far and we are thrilled it has been so successful in this year's MBA awards," Mr Bliss said. "It's a great credit to everyone involved."
Greenbuild, which designs and constructs medium to high-end architectural homes, was established in 2008 with the intention of growing and developing innovative construction techniques and methods.
"We work with our clients in a holistic way to provide an end-to-end solution to their construction journey," Mr Bliss said.
"We work hard to value-engineer our projects to ensure our clients can maximise the value for money on their project and ensure it is designed and constructed in the most cost-effective way."
We are driven by culture within our team and have a huge focus on education, whether that be building practices, community, environment and mental health.- Andrew George, Managing Director, Lou Projects
Lou Projects specialise in sustainable, comfortable and energy efficient homes.
Victory in the Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability Category at this year's 2022 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards is a source of great satisfaction.
Managing Director Andrew George and his Terrigal-based team passionately believe Australia's building industry needs a shake-up.
Their vision is to inspire a new generation of builders to exceed current standards and build healthier homes for their clients and the planet.
"Since establishment in 2018 Lou Projects has had a clear focus - to build better homes, with a main focus on designs being energy efficient and comfortable," Andrew said.
"II have immersed myself in reading, courses and webinars to soak up as much knowledge as possible so we can build high end energy efficient homes that are comfortable, enjoyable places to live that can and will save money, water and energy.
"This award helps us back our claim of being an energy efficient focused builder and proves we have worked hard to ensure a quality product for our clients."
Lou Project clients are typically focused on building something thoughtful, creative and ultimately energy efficient and this year's winning entry exemplifies these goals.
"Our clients loved their home," Andrew said. "We thought the improvements in their comfort and well-being were inspiring enough for us to enter this year's awards."
In accepting the award, Andrew extended gratitude to everyone involved.
"All of my team who worked on this project and the office staff who made it smooth and an enjoyable process for our clients," he said.
"Our team are full of young, energetic and passionate people.
"We are driven by the culture within our team and have a huge focus on education, whether that be building practices, community, environment and mental health.
"It's important that our team works well together, enjoys each other's company and also empower and support each other.
"I'm also grateful to my partner who also supports me when times are stressful and tough.
"Not to forget, the architects from Envirotecture were amazing to work with on the project, they were easy, thorough and very passionate."
Moving forward, the team at Lou Projects are designing a range of homes ready for clients that are looking to save time, money and the hassle of venturing down a complete custom build.
"This will allow more people to access more energy efficient homes for a decent price," Andrew said.