Honeysuckle's The Landing: Liquor and Gaming NSW issues warning for "undue disturbance" after neighbours complain

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
September 20 2022 - 7:00pm
The Landing restaurant at Honeysuckle has been handed a warning for "undue disturbance" by Liquor and Gaming NSW. Picture by Simone De Peak.

A NEIGHBOUR'S noise complaint has seen waterfront restaurant The Landing slapped with a warning from Liquor and Gaming NSW (LGNSW) for "undue disturbance" on the boardwalk.

