The condition of Wollombi Brook has been labelled an "absolute disgrace" by Hunter residents, as the council looks to call for state government action on vegetation management to reduce flood impacts.
At a meeting Tuesday night, Singleton Council will discuss a proposed motion to be submitted to the Local Government NSW (LGNSW) annual conference next month.
The motion would propose a request from LGNSW to the NSW Government for "an urgent review of the management of vegetation in river and creek beds and the relationship of such with increased flood impact on adjoining communities".
Mentioning the impact a swollen Wollombi Brook had on the Broke township during July floods, the council said "there is clear evidence that there has been a very passive approach to the management of vegetation".
As a result of the floods, which left 37 houses uninhabitable in the village, Singleton general manager Jason Linnane said community members "have raised concerns about the over-vegetation of waterways, including the Wollombi Brook, and the possible impacts on the consequences of flood events".
Mr Linnane said the council's proposed motion would allow them to gauge whether other local governments have similar concerns and, if so, facilitate a coordinated request for an "urgent review".
"This review should include whether there is a relationship between vegetation in waterways and the impacts of floods and highlight where responsibility lies for vegetation management," Mr Linnane said.
Evelyn Hardy has lived in Broke since 1985 and faces the prospect of another 12 months out of her home as repair works are carried out following the floods.
Ms Hardy said there is a push from the community for vegetation control and clean-up.
"Every flood we get another lot of trees gets pushed over and it's forming these dams so the water doesn't run away," Ms Hardy said.
"Even 20 years ago we have photos were you could go down to the new bridge and there was a fantastic swimming hole, fishing hole and we used to play cricket down on the creek bed.
"It was beautiful down there. Now it is an absolute disgrace."
Ms Hardy said in many cases landowners are not able to clear vegetation on their property.
The NSW Local Land Service (LLS) said "vegetation clearing in rivers is regulated under the LLS Act and other legislation depending on the land zoning and proposed activity".
"Hunter Local Land Services assists landholders and community groups to improve the stability of riverbanks to erosion, through riverbank revegetation, weed control and stock grazing management," an LLS spokesperson said.
Speaking to the point of a significant vegetation increase in Wollombi Brook, the spokesperson put it down to "natural regeneration as part of natural river recovery processes, following extensive erosion along Wollombi Brook in the major 1949 and 1955 floods".
The spokespersons said this natural regeneration has "improved the health of Wollombi Brook and reduced flood velocity and associated risks, while reducing riverbank erosion damage".
Hunter LLS currently have in place a riparian revegetation guide for the brook to "help landholders re establish native vegetation along the banks of Wollombi Brook and its tributaries".
Ms Hardy said the community understands a need for native vegetation but argues that is not what is happening near the village.
"I totally agree, you have to protect the banks and you've got your wildlife and everything has to work together. But a lot of these trees are not natives," Ms Hardy said.
"There are African olives, boxthorn trees, willows. Some of the she-oaks are absolutely ridiculous. They get into the creek beds and multiply like rabbits.
"That's the problem, it's all in the creek bed. The banks are one thing, the trees hold the banks together, but it's the creek bed.
"You cannot walk down on that creek bed without dodging saplings and trees every couple of feet."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
