Newcastle RL: Siejka sticks with Goannas for second term in 2023

HARRY Siejka is back on board for a second term with the Cessnock Goannas, agreeing to coach the Coalfields club again in next year's Newcastle Rugby League competition.
The former NRL player has now officially been announced as Cessnock's first-grade mentor in 2023 after recently finishing one game shy of the grand final in his maiden season at the helm.
Siejka, joining as captain-coach in 2022 and taking over from Todd Edwards, helped the Goannas rank fourth on the ladder but after two elimination wins to start the play-offs were defeated by Macquarie in the preliminary final earlier this month.
He missed the opening week of semis with suspension but returned to partner Sam Clune in the halves for the remainder of the series.
Cessnock also unveiled Matt Jordan and Noel Dent as coaches of reserves and under 19s respectively.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.