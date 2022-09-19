RYAN Woolnough got lost in the moment.
The space, the run, the strike, the goal, the elation.
But the 18-year-old grand final rookie was quickly forced to regather his composure, and hockey stick, to finish off the final 60 seconds of Saturday's epic encounter between Norths and Gosford in Newcastle.
Woolnough put Norths ahead 4-3 during extra-time of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League decider, having trailed by two for most of the second half, but it turned out the season wasn't over just yet.
"It felt incredible," Woolnough told the Newcastle Herald amid post-match celebrations.
"I thought we'd won the game. I forgot it wasn't golden goal. I threw my stick and I was cheering.
"But there was a minute left so I had to focus and do the job. Thankfully we managed to keep them out."
Woolnough's goal at a packed Newcastle International Hockey Centre capped off a remarkable comeback for Norths, having already scored twice in quick succession to equalise at 3-3 in the dying stages of regular time.
The teenager's shot from the top of the circle at the northern end of the field stayed low and found the back of the net.
"I was in space, ran, made a beeline for the goal and then just wound up," he said.
In a bittersweet accolade for Gosford, who had won the previous four grand finals, Liam Alexander was named best on ground.
"That's the biggest thing about Liam Alexander, it's his consistency. He's just that player you can count on. Always out there, solid and a good leader," Gosford's Hugh Wickert said.
Sam Liles from Norths received best and fairest for 2022. The Blues were also crowned club champions, which is based on results from the top three grades.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
