Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Meet Emily Coker from East End fashion boutique Hey Jude Love Pete

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
October 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Coker, with her dog Joy, 'lives and breathes' fashion. Picture by Simone De Peak

EMILY Coker is by her own words a non-conformist, which may explain why she's in retail but doesn't have a website.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.