It was one of the canapes on offer at the Spring Long Table Lunch and was so tasty that guests (or was it just me?) were chasing staff around the estate's courtyard hoping to grab another. The good news is, lobster rolls are about to become a spring staple at Mount Pleasant. On the October long weekend the winery is kicking off a Lobster Roll and Semillon Pop-Up in a space known as the Laneway (a terrace with seating overlooking the vineyards that catches the afternoon sun).

