$15,000 fine for Cessnock council over contaminated tip dam

CESSNOCK ratepayers will foot a $15,000 bill after the state's environmental watchdog fined the council over alleged failure to maintain a dam.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has accused the council of breaching its EPA licence by failing to maintain a dam "which allowed contaminated water to be discharged into the environment from the Cessnock Waste and Reuse Centre".
EPA director David Gathercole said the council used the dam to collect and treat dirty water.
"EPA officers observed contaminated water in the dam at a level that was far too high," Mr Gathercole said.
"The equipment used to measure dam levels appeared to be installed incorrectly, giving a false indication that dam levels were lower.
"Officers also found that council had allegedly failed to physically check the water levels leading to contaminated water discharging through the dam spillway.
"These breaches run the risk of creating large-scale pollution events which can be destructive on both the environment and community."
The $15,000 penalty infringement notice is the largest fine available to the EPA under the legislation, the organisation said in a statement.
Water pollution incidents can be reported to the EPA on 131 555.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
