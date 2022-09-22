Ross Chisari is used to living out of a suitcase. As an in-demand stage performer he's been doing it for the past decade.
That means he didn't bat an eyelid when he left Europe, touched down in Melbourne for matter of hours to wash and dry his clothes, then flew to Newcastle to take up the lead role of Frankie Valli in The Very Popular Theatre Company's production of Jersey Boys.
That's just the way the entertainment industry rolls.
It's funny, it's emotional, and it stands the test of time.- Ross Chisari
"No one becomes a performer or an actor for the easy road, the easy life - we do it for the excitement," he said.
"Newcastle is a part of the world I've never been to and I'm thrilled to be here."
Jersey Boys opens at Newcastle's Civic Theatre in October. It was scheduled to open 12 months ago but the production was postponed due to COVID restrictions.
"One of my life mottos is 'trust the timing', which applies to everything from personal matters to professional engagements. I truly believe anything that is meant for you won't pass you by," Chisari said.
"Jersey Boys is a prime example of this. Frankie Valli was in the stars for me. It was on my musical theatre bucket list.
"It's nuanced, challenging and one of the most iconic roles in one of the most iconic musicals of all time.
"It's also a difficult role to fill - you have to be able to play Frankie from age 16 to 40-plus and sing with his unusually powerful lead falsetto.
"Then you add in dancing, emotional scene work and costume changes and it becomes a mountain - one which I am very excited to scale."
Then there's the physical characteristics - not a prerequisite for the role, but an added bonus. Chisari ticked every box: "It's quite niche - under six foot in height, of Italian heritage, and a tenor. I am all three combined [laughs]."
A graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), Chisari's Australian theatre credits include West Side Story, The Drowsy Chaperone, Ghost The Musical, Man of La Mancha, Aladdin The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show and Shrek the Musical.
He performed the principal role of Eddie/Dr Scott in the The Rocky Horror Show in the UK and, most recently, starred in A Chorus Line at the Sydney Opera House and the sold-out season of John Patrick Shanley's Savage in Limbo.
This will be his first time working with The Very Popular Theatre Company.
"Playing the leading man in Jersey Boys is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. It's very rare that a jukebox musical gets it right.
"Jersey Boys does.
"It is a combination of great writing, great music and great choreography. It's funny, it's emotional, and it stands the test of time."
