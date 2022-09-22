Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Music

Frankie Valli role a "bucket list" moment for Ross Chisari as Jersey Boys cast gets ready to rock Newcastle

LR
By Lisa Rockman
September 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ross Chisari is used to living out of a suitcase. As an in-demand stage performer he's been doing it for the past decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.